Virginia G. Mesa
Born: April 14, 1933
Died: August 13, 2019
Virginia G. Mesa, 85, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehab Center in Shabbona, Illinois.
She was born April 14, 1933, in Cotulla, Texas, the daughter of Dario and Guadalupe (Rubio) Garza.
Virginia married Thomas Mesa on February 12, 1949 in Big Wells, Texas.
Virginia enjoyed baking and cooking for her family; she was an accomplished seamstress and crafter.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilda (Todd) Adee of Malta; her son, Robert (Linda Jo Bolster) Mesa of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Amber (Corey) Graber, Storey and Ross Adee, Hannah, Leigha, and Keeley Graber; sister, Ninfa Garza of Round Lake; two brothers and one sister in Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, Olivia and Ophelia; and granddaughter, Kelly Adee.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Pastor Brandon Arneson of Glad Tidings Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Malta Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 19 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Virginia G. Mesa Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mesa Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019