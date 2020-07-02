VIRGINIA M. HADLEY
Born: Date; In Town
Died: Date; In Town
Virginia Mae (Rodgers) Hadley was born March 22, 1920 on her family's farm near Sheffield, IL. She was the second of four children and only daughter born to J. Virgil and Lilla Eva (Nelson) Rodgers. Being the only daughter meant Virginia learned how to keep up with her brothers. When the children's uncle, a Golden Gloves boxer, taught the boys to box, she stepped right up and learned as well. It did not take long for her classmates to learn that picking on her resulted in a fat lip! Virginia's father loved to fish, and she inherited that same adoration as fishing became her lifelong passion. Virginia attended Mineral Schools and graduated from Mineral High School in 1938 in a class of four. One of her classmates had a brother, Clarence, who became the love of her life. They married on August 14, 1938. Virginia and Clarence farmed during their entire 45-year marriage until Clarence passed in 1983. Virginia's green thumb allowed for a large garden to flourish, which produced great quantities of vegetables and fruits for freezing and canning. She and Clarence also raised chickens, ducks, pigs, and cattle. They camped and fished together for many happy years. Clarence decided he wanted to learn to fly, so he bought a J2 Cub and flew it without instruction or license (for those who knew Clarence, this came as no surprise). He asked Virginia if she wanted to learn how to fly, and he would buy her a plane. She answered in the affirmative and the next day they went to Bradford to see her plane. She quickly mastered flying (she felt it best that at least one of them have a proper license). They flew to Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Florida. They enjoyed flying so much, they joined the Flying Farmers. During their stint in FF, Virginia flew supplies during the war from Peoria, IL to Meigs Field in Chicago. She was friends with Tuck Walker from DeKalb and was interviewed on Don McNeil's Breakfast Club. During those years on the farm, Virginia was a successful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Another feather in Virginia's cap was when she served tea to the Danish Queen Margarethe, who had come to Sheffield to re-dedicate the Danish Lutheran Church. Virginia and Clarence spent many winters in Florida. There they enjoyed the warm weather and lots of fishing. She was elected President of the Board at Greystone Trailer Park in Naples. After Clarence's death, she moved to Okeechobee and served two terms on the Board of Directors for Seminole Cove. She enjoyed painting pictures and after two lessons decided she wanted to select her own pictures to paint. Virginia was a member of the Sheffield Methodist Church, then Okeechobee Presbyterian Church (ordained as a deacon) and lastly Westminster Presbyterian Church. Virginia spent the last 10 years of her life in DeKalb and the last 4 years at Oak Crest Retirement Center.
Clarence and Virginia were blessed with two sons, Robert (Joy) of DeKalb, and Donald (deceased) (Vivian) of Okeechobee, FL. She has eight grandchildren - Brent (Roy) of Chicago, Jonathan (Morgan Kathleen) of DeKalb, Donnie Richard, Jr. (Kaylan) of Mountain City, TN, Jennifer Holmer of Estero, FL, Darin and Daniel of Picayune, MS, and Dwyatt and Dillon of Okeechobee, FL. She also has 11 great grandchildren - Michael, Blake, Zachary, Tyler, Dekon, Jaden, Lillia, OJ , Dustin, Dean and Dexter. For Virginia and Lindsey Simo, it was love at first sight. Virginia immediately became "Grandma" to this special little girl and her parents Jean-Pierre and Charcolette.
Many thanks go to the staff of Oak Crest Retirement Center, especially Dorothy, Twila, Laura and Anna.
Rev. Dr. Blake Richter of Westminster Presbyterian Church will officiate at the 11 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Sheffield, IL Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb or the Good Samaritan Fund at Oakcrest Retirement Center of DeKalb. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.