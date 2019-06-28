Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WALT HERMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALT HERMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALT HERMANN Obituary
Walt Herrmann

Celebration of Life for Walt Herrmann

Family and friends of Walt Herrmann are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to honor him and his legacy. This will not be a somber affair, but instead an event filled with laughter and storytelling, with the focus being on the joy that Walt brought to others.

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019

Time/Place; 3:30 - 4:30 pm

Memorial at Walt & Dee's Farm

(1085 German Rd, Steward, IL)

5:00 - 8:00 pm

Open House at Indian Oaks Country Club

(Preserve Road, Shabbona, IL)

Please wear comfortable shoes and clothing if attending the memorial at the farm. To honor his love of the land, we will be in the pasture to celebrate him and to spread his ashes.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.