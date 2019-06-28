|
|
Walt Herrmann
Celebration of Life for Walt Herrmann
Family and friends of Walt Herrmann are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to honor him and his legacy. This will not be a somber affair, but instead an event filled with laughter and storytelling, with the focus being on the joy that Walt brought to others.
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019
Time/Place; 3:30 - 4:30 pm
Memorial at Walt & Dee's Farm
(1085 German Rd, Steward, IL)
5:00 - 8:00 pm
Open House at Indian Oaks Country Club
(Preserve Road, Shabbona, IL)
Please wear comfortable shoes and clothing if attending the memorial at the farm. To honor his love of the land, we will be in the pasture to celebrate him and to spread his ashes.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 28, 2019