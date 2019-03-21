Walter Dewey Lyle



Born: May 1, 1925



Died: March 19, 2019



Walter Dewey Lyle, 93, of Kingston, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital.



Born May 1, 1925, in Genoa, the son of Floyd and Edith (Padgett) Lyle, Dewey was a mechanic for Floit Sand & Gravel for many years. He also was the mayor of Kingston for a time.



He married Joyce H. Foster on Sept. 5, 1945, in Genoa; she died in 1999.



A veteran of the US Army, Dewey was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa and Kingston VFW. In his spare time, he loved to tinker on cars.



Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Davis, Judy Lyle, Debi Olson and Linda Hayward (Kyle Monk); his life partner, Helen German; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Howard (Kathy) Lyle.



In addition to his wife, Dewey was preceded in death by two daughters, Kitty Lyle and Roxanne Beach; his parents; two brothers; and a sister.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 North State Road, Genoa, with the Rev. Jeremy Heilman officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Genoa Township Cemetery.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019