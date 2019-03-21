Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
33930 North State Road
Genoa, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
33930 North State Road
Genoa, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Dewey Lyle


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Dewey Lyle Obituary
Walter Dewey Lyle

Born: May 1, 1925

Died: March 19, 2019

Walter Dewey Lyle, 93, of Kingston, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

Born May 1, 1925, in Genoa, the son of Floyd and Edith (Padgett) Lyle, Dewey was a mechanic for Floit Sand & Gravel for many years. He also was the mayor of Kingston for a time.

He married Joyce H. Foster on Sept. 5, 1945, in Genoa; she died in 1999.

A veteran of the US Army, Dewey was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa and Kingston VFW. In his spare time, he loved to tinker on cars.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Davis, Judy Lyle, Debi Olson and Linda Hayward (Kyle Monk); his life partner, Helen German; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Howard (Kathy) Lyle.

In addition to his wife, Dewey was preceded in death by two daughters, Kitty Lyle and Roxanne Beach; his parents; two brothers; and a sister.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 North State Road, Genoa, with the Rev. Jeremy Heilman officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Genoa Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
Download Now