Walter E. Herrmann



Born: March 2, 1963; in Dixon, IL



Died: March 17, 2019; in Roseville, CA



Walter E. Herrmann, 56, of Roseville, CA, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home.



He was born March 2, 1963 in Dixon, Illinois, the son of Paul and Shirley (Hackman) Herrmann.



Walt was a graduate of Shabbona High School Class of 1981. He was proud to be a 5th generation farmer, raising corn and soybeans on the family farm in Steward, IL. He also served as an environmental inspector and retired from the DeKalb County Health Department. Walt had a passion for the outdoors, athletics, and traveling and could often be found watching a beautiful sunset. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, swimming, and golfing. He was also known for his quick wit, thoughtful acts, and generous spirit. But he will be remembered most for his unwavering dedication and love of his eight grandchildren.



He is survived by his father, Paul; wife, Denise; two daughters, Ashley (Michael) and Amanda (Matt); eight beloved grandchildren; five brothers, Joe (Siam), Curt, Mike (Sue), Pat, and Dave (Stephanie); two sisters, Cathy and Nancy (Dan); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



A memorial site has been created on www.forevermissed.com. Please share any stories, pictures, or memories of Walt and his wonderful qualities as this is most comforting to his children and a way to share his memory with the grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please consider one of the following causes. www.pheasantsforever.org, www.pieranch.org, www.nami.org.