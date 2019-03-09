Walter Helregel



Born: May 23, 1927



Died: March 4, 2019



Walter "Red" Helregel, 91, formerly of Pesotum, IL, died peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, in Oregon, IL.



Born May 23, 1927, on the family farm in Ste. Marie, IL, Red was the fifth of eight children of Frank and Sophia (Hoffman) Helregel.



Red moved to central Illinois to begin his career in farming where he met his wife, Donna Best. Red and Donna were married September 27, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pesotum; they farmed together for 36 years before retiring in Pesotum.



Red enjoyed traveling, hunting, collecting toy tractors, gardening, playing cards, and working on the farm. Red was known for treating his children, nieces and nephews to many memorable pony rides on sunny, summer afternoons. Friends will miss his smile, personality, charm and sense of humor.



Red leaves behind his wife, Donna; daughters, Marcy (Don) Billington and Vicki (Stan) Lengerich; grandchildren, Stacey (David), Paige (Pat), Kevin, Craig, Amanda and Andrea; great-grandchildren, Ella, Charlie and Olive; sisters, Mary Ann (Dan) Kuenstler and Theresa Radke; sisters-in-law, Janice (Bud) Schultz, JoAnn Schmidt and Cindy (Alan) Bender; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son Neil and five siblings.



Mass will take place at 11:30 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 1247 County Road 200 North, Pesotum, IL 61863. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the church. Burial will be private. A fellowship luncheon will be hosted by the family immediately after the service at St. Mary's.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Villa Grove FFA Chapter.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL.; 815-895-6589.



Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.