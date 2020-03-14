Home

Walter J. Bafia

Walter J. Bafia Obituary
Walter J. Bafia

Born: February 20, 1936

Died: March 8, 2020

Walter J. Wally Bafia, 84, of Pickerington, Ohio (formerly of Sandwich, IL), passed into heaven on March 8, 2020.

He was born on February 20, 1936, in Chicago and later resided in Big Rock and Sandwich. Wally was a volunteer for the Big Rock Fire Department, Boy Scout leader, member, trustee and youth group leader at the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock. An avid golfer, he also loved fishing, gardening and a good poker game. He was employed as a meat cutter for Jewel Foods for 14 years, and as a custodian at Big Rock Elementary for 28 years.

Wally is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, sons Tom (Laura) and Paul (Vanessa), daughter-in-law Janet, grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, Emma and Colin. Also survived by brothers Don (Rita) and Charles (Joanne), sister-in-law Lottie (Bill Gutierrez), four nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Sophie Bafia, his son Leonard, and brother Jim.

A private graveside service will be held at Welsh cemetery, Big Rock with Rev. Bill Riegle officiating.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life luncheon for Wally at 12:00 p.m. on May 31st in Big Rock at English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock.

Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
