Walter L. Bridgewater



Born: May 12, 1950; in Campbellsville, KY



Died: May 3, 2019; in Loves Park, IL



Walter L. Bridgewater, 68, of Loves Park, IL died Friday, May 3, 2019 in Loves Park, IL.He was born May 12, 1950 in Campbellsville, KY the son of Roy and Francis (Jones) Bridgewater.



Walter graduated, in 1968, from Shabbona High School in Shabbona, IL. He worked several years at Barber-Greene/Caterpillar in DeKalb, IL.



He is survived by his son, Bryan (Yvonne) Holler of Corpus Christi, TX; four grandchildren, Cobee Holler of DeKalb, IL, Janeceia Holler and Elaina Mitchell both of Cortland, IL, D'Maris Holler of Corpus Christi, TX; a great-grandson, Joshua Carter of Cortland, IL; one sister, Edna Bomar of Sycamore, IL; two nieces, Charmaine Webster of Jeffersonville, IN, Charissa Bomar of DeKalb, IL; three nephews, Victor (Vinnie) Bomar of Rockford, IL, Van Bomar of Sycamore, IL, and Joey Flores; three aunts, Purney Craig, Ella-Mae Jones both of Cleveland, OH, and Opel Bridgewater of Cincinnati, OH; and several other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Bridgewater; and one brother in-law, Willie Bomar.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18, at 12:00pm, at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. Cremation has taken place.



To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary