Walter Muszynsky



Born: June 25, 1947; in Regensburg , Germany



Died: April 22, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Walter "Wally" Muszynsky, 71, of Sycamore, IL. passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.



He was born June 25, 1947, in Regensburg , Germany to George and Anna (Dymon) Muszynsky of Ukrainian descent. Wally was a veteran of the US Air Force where he served as a flight instructor during the Vietnam War.



He was employed as an electronic technician for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2007. Wally enjoyed fishing, golfing, bike riding and other outdoor activities. He loved music, especially the 70's music group ABBA.



Survivors include his wife, Susan; three children, Lorie (Michael) Callahan, Nicholas (Alisha) Perko and Timothy (Meishan) Muszynsky; his grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Mason, Katelyn, Evelyn, Abigail and Nathan; one brother, John (Sophia) Muszynsky; two sisters, Olga Muszynsky and Irene (Jerry) Gagerman; and several nieces and nephews.



His visitation will be on April 28th from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL.



Mass of the Resurrection will be on April 29th at 10:00 AM at the church of St. Mary in Sycamore, IL, followed by the burial at the Cooksville Cemetery in Cooksville , WI .



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northwestern Medicine Hospice in DeKalb or Visiting Angels in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave. , Sycamore , IL . 60178.