WALTER MUSZYNSKY
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
church of St. Mary
Sycamore, IL
Walter "Wally" Muszynsky, 71, of Sycamore, IL. passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be on April 28th from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. Mass of the Resurrection will be on April 29th at 10:00 AM at the church of St. Mary in Sycamore, IL, followed by the burial at the Cooksville Cemetery in Cooksville , WI.

Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 1, 2019
