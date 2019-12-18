Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Taken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Taken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter R. Taken Obituary
Walter R. Taken

Born: December 6, 1933; in Edgewood, IA

Died: December 15, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Walter R. Taken, 86, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 6, 1933, in Edgewood, Iowa, the son of Robert and Ida (Shirmer) Taken. Walter married Arline J. Holmes on October 1, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois.

Walter was formerly employed by General Electric in Chicago for 48 years. Walter had his own TV repair business and enjoyed being on his computer.

He is survived by his wife, Arline; two daughters, Sally Taken, Kelly (Mike Goss) Taken; five grandchildren, Jason Taken, Amanda Welton, Kayln Schmalz, Nicole Welton, Jonathan Welton; great-grandson, Eli Riley; two brothers, Larry (Sandy) Taken, Almore (Betty) Taken; two sisters, Theresa (Don) Vertz, Barbara Schnipkoweit; several nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb Cremation will take place following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Walter R. Taken Memorial Fund, addressed to the Taken Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -