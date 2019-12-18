|
Walter R. Taken
Born: December 6, 1933; in Edgewood, IA
Died: December 15, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Walter R. Taken, 86, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 6, 1933, in Edgewood, Iowa, the son of Robert and Ida (Shirmer) Taken. Walter married Arline J. Holmes on October 1, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois.
Walter was formerly employed by General Electric in Chicago for 48 years. Walter had his own TV repair business and enjoyed being on his computer.
He is survived by his wife, Arline; two daughters, Sally Taken, Kelly (Mike Goss) Taken; five grandchildren, Jason Taken, Amanda Welton, Kayln Schmalz, Nicole Welton, Jonathan Welton; great-grandson, Eli Riley; two brothers, Larry (Sandy) Taken, Almore (Betty) Taken; two sisters, Theresa (Don) Vertz, Barbara Schnipkoweit; several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb Cremation will take place following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Walter R. Taken Memorial Fund, addressed to the Taken Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019