Walter Robert Cannon
Born: June 28, 1929
Died: April 17, 2020
Walter Robert "Bob" Cannon, age 90 of DeKalb, IL, died on Friday April 17, 2020 in the Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1929 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Clarence and Maine (Olson) Cannon.
Bob graduated from DeKalb High School in in the Class of 1947, he then graduated from Northern Illinois University with an Electrical Engineering degree. He then served his country in the United States Marine Corp, during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After serving his country Bob worked for General Mills in St. Charles and then went to work for Greenlee Tool in Genoa.
Bob was married to the former Ester M. Searle on February 26, 1971 in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb, she preceded him in death on April 12, 2013. When Bob wasn't working you could find him out fishing, gardening, watching the Chicago Cubs or the Green Bay Packers games. He loved cats and especially his beloved cat "Babe" named after Babe Ruth.
Survivors include: daughters: Jeanne (George) Burtzos of DeKalb, Dianne (Chuck) Gautcher of Sycamore, Suzanne (Dennis) German of Sycamore, grandchildren: Daryl Burtzos, Cynthia (David) Wallin, Gregory (Dana) Gautcher, Chad (Tina) Gautcher, Brett (Joanna) Gautcher, Paul (Shelly) Fleetwood, Julie Fleetwood, Aaron (Rachelle) Gray, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Ester, and sister: Beverly Skog.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, cremation will be entrusted to Finch Crematory and burial with military honors will be held at later date this summer at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020