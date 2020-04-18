Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
Walter Cannon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Robert Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Robert Cannon Obituary
Walter Robert Cannon

Born: June 28, 1929

Died: April 17, 2020

Walter Robert "Bob" Cannon, age 90 of DeKalb, IL, died on Friday April 17, 2020 in the Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1929 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Clarence and Maine (Olson) Cannon.

Bob graduated from DeKalb High School in in the Class of 1947, he then graduated from Northern Illinois University with an Electrical Engineering degree. He then served his country in the United States Marine Corp, during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After serving his country Bob worked for General Mills in St. Charles and then went to work for Greenlee Tool in Genoa.

Bob was married to the former Ester M. Searle on February 26, 1971 in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb, she preceded him in death on April 12, 2013. When Bob wasn't working you could find him out fishing, gardening, watching the Chicago Cubs or the Green Bay Packers games. He loved cats and especially his beloved cat "Babe" named after Babe Ruth.

Survivors include: daughters: Jeanne (George) Burtzos of DeKalb, Dianne (Chuck) Gautcher of Sycamore, Suzanne (Dennis) German of Sycamore, grandchildren: Daryl Burtzos, Cynthia (David) Wallin, Gregory (Dana) Gautcher, Chad (Tina) Gautcher, Brett (Joanna) Gautcher, Paul (Shelly) Fleetwood, Julie Fleetwood, Aaron (Rachelle) Gray, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Ester, and sister: Beverly Skog.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, cremation will be entrusted to Finch Crematory and burial with military honors will be held at later date this summer at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -