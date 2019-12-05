|
Wanda L. Kirkpatrick
Born: July 16, 1923; in Mt. Vernon, IL
Died: December 2, 2019; in Genoa, IL
Wanda L. Kirkpatrick, 96, of Genoa died Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 16, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, IL. to Roy and Lenora (Howard) Lane. She married Walter R. Kirkpatrick on May 2, 1942.
Wanda was a joyous believer in her Savior Jesus Christ and was faithful in spreading that joy to others. She trusted God completely and taught her children to do the same.
While raising her family, she worked in customer service at Lee Wards in Elgin. She was always active in the church and serving others. She could be counted on to be a prayer warrior and faithfully brought family and friends to the throne of grace.
2 Cor 5:7- 'For we walk by faith, not by sight.' We rejoice that her faith is now sight!
Survivors include her daughters, LaDonna Forrester of Genoa, IL. and Anita (Al) Groner of Monroe City, MO; 3 grandsons, Joe (Melissa) Centanni of Elgin, Donald Centanni of Genoa and Nick Centanni of Elgin; her granddaughter, Allison (Kevin) Burrus of Arenzille, IL.; 2 great grandsons; 3 great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1989; her son, Walter R. Kirkpatrick, Jr. in 1976; her parents; infant sister, Lillian Lane; her sisters, Evelyn Ellis, Imogene Ellis and Lovell Mills; and granddaughter, Amy Davis.
Her visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 7th beginning at 3:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St. in Genoa, IL. with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019