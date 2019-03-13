Warren R. Holdridge



Born: January 18, 1931; in DeKalb, IL



Died: March 11, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Warren R. Holdridge, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home.



He was born January 18, 1931, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Glenn and Mildred (Padgett) Holdridge. Warren married Carol Shrader of Shabbona on December 4, 1959.



Warren graduated from DeKalb High School in 1949. He worked in corn research for DeKalb Ag, later known as DeKalb Genetics, for 47 years. He then worked as a consultant for Monsanto for eight years. Warren was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and traveling, visiting 30 countries and six continents.



Warren was a charter member of the Y.M.C.A. serving on the board for many years and he also served as board president. He was an enthusiastic volunteer for over 50 years.



He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Brian of Springfield and Bradley of Schaumburg; two sisters, Marcia Osterhout and Joyce Bailey; sister-in-law, Mary Shrader; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; grandparents; three brothers-in-law, Duane Shrader, Robert Osterhout and Ivan Bailey.



Per his request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation will take place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory in DeKalb with a private burial at a later date. There will, however, be a celebration of life to be determined at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Warren R. Holdridge Memorial Fund, addressed to the Holdridge Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019