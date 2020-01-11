Home

Wayne C. Hansen

Wayne C. Hansen Obituary
Wayne C. Hansen

Born: May 14, 1958; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 18, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Wayne C. Hansen passed away on November 18, 2019 at his home in Sycamore, IL.

He was born 5/14/58 in Chicago, IL.He went to the Genoa Kingston School.

Wayne worked many years and retired from Alexander Lumber.He was a loving son and brother.

He is preceded in death by Gustav Hansen (grandfather); Gustav Hansen, 2nd (father); Gustav Hansen, 3rd (brother); and Gerald Hansen (brother)

Survivors are Linda Hansen (sister), Debra Dukala (sister), and Laura Jozefowicz (sister); Lorraine Harvey(mother) and David Hansen (brother).

To sign the online guest book, go to ButalaFuneralHomes.com

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
