FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Wayne Nehring
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Wayne H. Nehring

Wayne H. Nehring Obituary
Wayne H. Nehring

Born: December 25, 1928; in DeKalb, IL,

Died: February 24, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Wayne H. Nehring, Age 91 of DeKalb, IL, died on Monday February 24, 2020 in the Bethany Health Care and Rehab, in DeKalb. Wayne was born on December 25, 1928 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Ivan E. and Norine E. (Lawrence) Nehring.

Wayne graduated from Hinckley High School in 1940, he then went of to Northern Illinois University and received his bachelor's degree. After graduating from college he started working for First National Bank in DeKalb, he then went off to serve in the Korean War, where he worked in the payroll department in the Army. After Wayne was discharged from the Army he came back home to work on the farm with his father and brother. Wayne was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley, N.I.U Alumni, Life Member of the DeKalb Elks #765, Life Member of the DeKalb Moose Lodge #586, Member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a Member of the DeKalb American Legion Post #66.

Survivors include; niece: Chelon Nehring of Chicago, nephews; Dan (Jane) Nehring of MA, Alan (Lavon) Nehring of Sycamore, Ron I. Nehring of Hinckley, great-nephews: Aaron (Tia) Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Andrew Nehring, great-great-nephew: Aiden Anderson. He was preceded in death by: parents, brother: Ronald E. (Stella) Nehring, and nieces: Susan Nehring, and Joan Anderson.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Charlene Hinckley of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00am till the time of the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
