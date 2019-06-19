Wayne Lee Way



Wayne Lee Way, 84, of Kirkland, Illinois, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



Born April 10, 1935, in Rising City, Nebraska, the son of Raymond Jesse and Margaret (Uphoff) Way, Wayne married Jane Louise Draves on June 10, 1956, at Kirkland United Methodist Church; she preceded him in death on March 13, 2010.



Wayne was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a veteran of the US Army.



A graduate of Kirkland High School and Northern Illinois University, Wayne was an industrial arts and computer teacher at Hiawatha High School, retiring in 1993. Wayne and Jane also taught ceramics out of their home for many years.



He was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he was an administrative assistant for 20 years. Wayne also was the manager of Kirkvale Development Association, and for more than 40 years he was the Sexton of Maple Cemetery and Charter Oak-Franklin Township Cemetery Association.



He is survived by two sons, Mark (Holly) Way of Kirkland and David (Julie) Way of St. Charles; five grandchildren, Zach (Ashley) Way and Ian Way, and Jessica, Melissa and Michael (Tabby) Way; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Pierce and Preston; and his dog, Ramsey.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Way-Ecklund.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Kirkland United Methodist Church, 300 South Street, with Pastor Jenny Weber officiating.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 19, 2019