Weldon Ray Ball
Born: April 14, 1925; in Sycamore, IL
Died: June 5, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Weldon Ray Ball, 95, of Genoa, formerly of Kingston, IL died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 14, 1925 in Sycamore to Harley and Kathleen (Jones) Ball. He graduated from the Kingston High School in Kingston IL and was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
Ray married Betty L. Honeycutt on April 14, 1955 in Genoa, IL.
Ray was a self-employed truck driver, hauling live stock for many years. He was a hard worker his entire life and retired from American Greetings in Greenville, TN.
In his spare time, he loved camping, woodworking and spending time with his family. He also spent a lot of time with his best friends, Ernie Bridgewater, Verl Groth and Vesser Grubb.
Survivors include his 3 children, Rick (Ronda) Ball of DeKalb, Bonnie (Steve) Fisher and Michelle Adams, all of Genoa; 6 grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Smith, Eric (Jamie) Smith, Karlie Fisher, Michael (fiance, Kerya) Ball, Andrea (Trevor) Pinnick, and Saraea (Justin) Robertson; 9 great grandchildren, Jennah, Tori and Arya Smith, Ava, Mason and Sadie Smith, Warren and Wells Pinnick and Harley Robertson; brother, Owen Ball; sister, Margaret (Verl) Groth sister-in-law, Bonnie (George) Forrest and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and 4 sisters, Doris Johnson, Beverly Ball, Helen Peterson and Norma Clucas.
His graveside service will be on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00 AM at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, IL. with Pastor Gauger officiating. With respect, face masks will be at your own discretion as we will be outside. There will be a catered luncheon following the service at his grandsons house in Kingston, also outside. Address will be announced at the service. All are welcome.
Memorials can be made to the donor's charity of choice in Ray Ball's name in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Born: April 14, 1925; in Sycamore, IL
Died: June 5, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Weldon Ray Ball, 95, of Genoa, formerly of Kingston, IL died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 14, 1925 in Sycamore to Harley and Kathleen (Jones) Ball. He graduated from the Kingston High School in Kingston IL and was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
Ray married Betty L. Honeycutt on April 14, 1955 in Genoa, IL.
Ray was a self-employed truck driver, hauling live stock for many years. He was a hard worker his entire life and retired from American Greetings in Greenville, TN.
In his spare time, he loved camping, woodworking and spending time with his family. He also spent a lot of time with his best friends, Ernie Bridgewater, Verl Groth and Vesser Grubb.
Survivors include his 3 children, Rick (Ronda) Ball of DeKalb, Bonnie (Steve) Fisher and Michelle Adams, all of Genoa; 6 grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Smith, Eric (Jamie) Smith, Karlie Fisher, Michael (fiance, Kerya) Ball, Andrea (Trevor) Pinnick, and Saraea (Justin) Robertson; 9 great grandchildren, Jennah, Tori and Arya Smith, Ava, Mason and Sadie Smith, Warren and Wells Pinnick and Harley Robertson; brother, Owen Ball; sister, Margaret (Verl) Groth sister-in-law, Bonnie (George) Forrest and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and 4 sisters, Doris Johnson, Beverly Ball, Helen Peterson and Norma Clucas.
His graveside service will be on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00 AM at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, IL. with Pastor Gauger officiating. With respect, face masks will be at your own discretion as we will be outside. There will be a catered luncheon following the service at his grandsons house in Kingston, also outside. Address will be announced at the service. All are welcome.
Memorials can be made to the donor's charity of choice in Ray Ball's name in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.