Wendell Blaine Chestnut
Wendell Blaine Chestnut

Born: June 27, 1929, in Clay Center, KS

Died: September 26, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Wendell Blaine Chestnut, 91, of DeKalb, formerly of Hinckley, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home at Oak Crest. He was born June 27, 1929, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Joseph Waldo and Margaretta Kathleen (Hutter) Chestnut. Wendell married Mary F. Colantoni, (b. Oct. 17, 1927, d. Dec. 21, 2012) August 2, 1965 at the US Embassy, Tokyo, Japan.

Wendell attended Waterman High School his freshman year and graduated in 1947 from Maple Park High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and minors in English and education from Monmouth College, graduating in 1951. His Monmouth experience was near and dear to his heart, and he stayed closely connected to his alma mater, rarely missing alumni gatherings within a few hours travel, whether in Illinois or in Japan.

Upon graduation, becoming a public-school teacher was impeded by his 1A draft status, so he chose to enlist in the US Air Force. That decision led to 39 years of government service which included 4 years of active duty and a Civil Service career at US military bases in Illinois, Morocco, Kansas, Ohio, and Japan. Wendell spent nearly a third of his life overseas serving his country.

Wendell met his wife, Mary, an elementary school teacher in the DoDDs system, early in each of their assignments at Tachikawa Air Base, Japan. Wendell enjoyed sharing stories of their life in Japan with family and friends through his many letters and reconnecting during biennial visits "back home."

In retirement, Wendell spent much of his time pursuing his love of genealogy, family, church, community and local history.

Anyone who knew Wendell will remember his friendly and gentle manner, and his ability to engage anyone in conversation. He would always look for connections when meeting someone for the first time - like who they might know in common, or how they might be related.

Wendell is survived by his son Kirk Chestnut of Willowbrook, and two granddaughters, Emily and Jillian; his siblings Josephine Elliott, Louise Lowe, Paul Chestnut, and Beulah Swanson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, and two brothers, Herbert and Jesse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined in 2021.

Internment of cremated remains will be at Oak Mound Cemetery in Somonauk.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Wendell may be made directly to the Alzheimer's Association at website: www.alz.org.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
