Wilbert Ecily HaleBorn: October 23, 1948Died: July 9, 2020Wilbert Ecily Hale, born in Marshall, OK, October 23, 1948, to Billy Lee Hale and Elma May (Drumm) Hale. Bert, to those who loved him, passed from this life July 9, 2020, on what would have been his Mother's 102nd birthday.Bert attended Monroe elementary school, Emerson Jr. High and graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy in 1967. He served in the Army from 1968 through 1971, serving both in Germany and Vietnam. Upon returning home to Oklahoma, he worked for Enid News and Eagle. In 1979 he transferred to Coos Bay, Oregon, where he worked for the The World newspaper and later transferred to DeKalb, Illinois, working for the Daily Chronicle as their production manager. He retired in 2009, moving in 2010 to Oxnard, CA where he lived the rest of his life.He enjoyed the outdoors, salmon fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, watching football and driving classic cars. He also loved good music and art.Bert was preceded in death by his parents, stepmothers, Esther (Buller) Hale, Margie (Patterson) Hale, brother, Larry B. Hale, step-brother Harold Buller and step-sister Norma (Buller) Green. He is survived by his sisters, Juna (Hale) Armstrong of Clarksville, TN and Darlene (Hale) Vanlandingham of Oxnard, CA., former wife Joan (Hale) Watson, and former partner Donna (Boatman) Riley. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and great friends.He was loved and will be greatly missed.A memorial service in Enid, OK is pending.In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to one of the following organizations: Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 (under "List special notations for your payment" designate it to the Ventura County Chapter).Bible Baptist Church Missions, re: Bryan Baggett-military missions, 3102 Prospect Circle, Clarksville, TN 37043