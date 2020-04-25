|
Wilbert P. Herrmann
Born: October 2, 1930; in Waterman, IL
Died: April 22, 2020; in Shabbona, IL
Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Wilbert "Doc" P. Herrmann passed away at the Prairie Crossing Living & Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona for he had been ill several years. He was born October 2, 1930 in Waterman, IL. His parents, Elmer and Frances (Craig) Herrmann preceded him in death as well as his siblings: Dale, Bernard, Marilyn (Nichols), Richard and Danny Herrmann.
Surviving siblings are Ellen Wisdom of DeKalb and Earl Herrmann of Montrose, CO.
Other survivors are his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Houghtby whom he married in 1948 and she lived at the Prairie Crossing facility with him. He had five daughters: Peggy King of DeKalb, Vicki (Ken) Bray of Shabbona, Terry (Tony) Mandala of Kirkland, Robin (Ed) Sass of St. Augusta, MN and Kim (David) Bodda of Malta.
There are 13 grandchildren that also survive him: Brenda King Shakir of DeKalb, David (Donnelle) King of MN, Tiffany (Craig) Bennett Cassata of St. Charles, Kristopher Bray of Sycamore, Stephinie (Jamie) Kidd Hardt of DeKalb, Amanda (Jeff) Henke of MN, Joseph (Hillary) Sass of MN, Susan (Brandon) Drucker of MN, Chastity (Ken) Kinney Mantzke of Macolm, Alan (Marcy) Kinney of Leland, Adam (Ceilia) Kinney of Alberta, Canada, Alicia (Ryan) Roth Arnold of Mazon and Meghan (Christopher) Roth Hillyer of Carol Stream. He also has 25 great-grandchildren.
Doc lived on the family farm attending country school down the road. When he married Phyllis, they remained in the Shabbona area except for a short period after he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves out of Rockford. Moving back to Shabbona, he served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Shabbona Volunteer Fire Department. After raising their daughters, in 1978 the couple moved to the Minocqua, WI area where he joined the Arbor Vitae Volunteer Fire Department so he was a volunteer for a total 50+ years. The couple moved back to Shabbona in 2014. His hobbies were photography and deer hunting using bow 'n' arrow and there was no better place than living in the North Woods of Wisconsin for such activities. He was an excellent lifetime carpenter building many homes in DeKalb County and constructing several buildings at Northern Illinois University and in Wisconsin.
We, five "wonderful" Herrmann girls, would like to thank the many people who have inquired about Doc and Phyllis through the years. We especially want to thank the staff of Prairie Crossing Assisted Living, Prairie Crossing Living and Rehab Center and Unity Hospice for endless care, time and patience. You are our heroes!!
A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is safe for all to celebrate Doc's story. Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020