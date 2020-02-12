|
|
Willbur j. buddinger
Wilbur Buddinger, age 97, of Granton, WI, formerly of Sycamore, IL, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neillsville, WI.
Wilbur Julius Buddinger was born on July 22, 1922 in Granton, WI the son of William and Katherine (Geisler) Buddinger Sr. He graduated from Granton High School and then worked 50 years as a Union Mason Tender.
He is survived by his two children, Gene (Sandy) Buddinger and Coleen Buddinger both of Sycamore, IL, 5 grandchildren, Amy Kate, Brian, Jennifer, Jamie and Jeremy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William "Whitey" Buddinger and sister-in-law, Joan Buddinger.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville, WI.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020