WILDA ANN PETERSON OSON
Wilda Ann Peterson Olson

Born: January 6, 1926

Died: June 20, 2020

Wilda Ann Peterson Olson, 94, of Marinette, WI passed away Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Luther Home where she had resided since January. She was born January 6, 1926 in Marinette to William and Doris (England) Strem and spent her early life here.

Wilda resided in DeKalb, Ill. for over 38 years where she had worked as a nurse practitioner in hospitals.

She was married to Orville Olson who preceded her in death.

Wilda was known for her kind and loving nature and will be remembered for her sweet and gentle ways.

She is survived by her children, Darlene (Wayne) Williams of Marinette, Debra (Stephen) Jaskulske of Racine, Wis., Janet (Lee) Kujak of New Glarus, Wis.and Mark (Petnapa) Peterson of Waukesha, Wis.; a son-in-law, Perry Hallfrisch; step-children, Andra Olson of Cortland, Ill., Gale and Owen Olson; grandchildren, Crystal Williams, Stephen Jaskulske, Jr., Julia Jaskulske Fure, Alexander Kujak, Aime Kujak, Vincent Peterson and Micaela Peterson; one great-granddaughter, Lance Cpl. Sabrina Svoboda serving with the U.S. Marine Corps; and many friends and family members including brothers, Jim Strem, Harry Strem and John Strem.

In addition to her husband, Wilda was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Terrie Hallfrisch; a brother, William Strem; and a sister, Jean Phelps.

In keeping with her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette, WI. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery.

Wilda's family extends a special thank you to her many friends and colleagues in DeKalb, Ill. and to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area and especially to the staff of the Luther Home. www.hansenonionmartell.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 735-3737
