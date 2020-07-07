William D. Burke
Born: July 17, 1951
Died: July 1, 2020
William D. Burke, 68, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 1, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1951 to George and Dolores Burke in Belvidere, Illinois. Bill attended St. Mary School in Woodstock, and graduated from Marian Central Catholic High School in 1969. He was captain of the altar boys, held a paper route for six years, and was the caretaker for an elephant named Tuffy. After high school, he attended McHenry County College, eventually transferring to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, graduating in 1977. Bill retired from Northern Illinois University in June of 2012. He met Joni Mammen on January 8, 1982 and they married on October 15, 1983. He never forgot either anniversary. Six years later, Bill became a dad, welcoming Katrina Margaret "Katie" into his heart.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Joni and Katie Burke; his mother, Dolores Burke; his siblings, Patrick (Wendy) Burke, Mary (Hank) Sugden, Monica (Rick) Hess and Richard (Leslie) Burke; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, George Burke; his siblings, John Burke and Joanne Verkin; niece, Brigid Buzzard; and brother-in-law, Russel Mammen.
He was a friend to all, the life of the party and the kindest soul. He will be remembered for his laugh, his unwavering love of the Chicago Cubs and his happy demeanor.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date. A gathering in the Burke's back yard and bughouse will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William D. Burke Memorial Fund, addressed to the Burke Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.