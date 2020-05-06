William Dale Heal
1927 - 2020
William Dale Heal

Born: January 2, 1927; in Rochelle, IL

Died: April 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

William Dale Heal passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb, Illinois at the age of 93. Bill was born on January 2, 1927 to George and Marie (Stocking) Heal in Rochelle, Illinois. Bill married Jenelle Davidson on December 31, 1950 in Powhatan, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2016. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Wonser; brothers, Robert "Bob" Heal and Gerald Heal; son-in-law, Bill Anchondo; and great grandson, Zachary Bredesen.

Bill was a farmer in Lindenwood and Creston, Illinois, and then as a mail carrier at Northern Illinois University from where he retired in 1993. In addition, Bill served on the Village of Creston Board and as the Village President from 1982-2007. As a long-standing member of the Creston Booster Club, Bill enjoyed his community work, including being a caller at Thursday night Bingo and organizing the Booster Days Parade. He also served on the Creston School Board for nearly twenty years, many of those as president. Bill started every morning reading the newspaper, and loved spending countless hours with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was always up for a game of Euchre with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his brother, George B. "Tony" Heal; and sister, Ruth Bodda; his six children: Linda (Tadson) Bussey of Smyrna, TN, Ronald (Jan) Heal of Creston, IL, William G. "Billy" Heal of Creston, IL, Mary Anchondo of Creston, IL, George C. "Chris" (Lisa) Heal of Pateros, WA, Jason (Virginia) Heal of Sterling, IL; seven grandchildren: Dawn Chanchampa, Adam (Jen) Heal, Thomas "TJ" Anchondo, Alex (Haley) Heal, Lauren Heal, Chloe (Jon) Buyers, Caleb Heal; and six great grandchildren: Jarred Bredesen, Ethan Chanchampa, DeLaney, Riley, and Sammy Heal and Wesley Heal.

There will be a private family graveside service at 11:30 A.M., Thursday, April 30, 2020. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be a celebration of Bill's life at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions or cards may be sent to the Unger-Horner Funeral Home. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
