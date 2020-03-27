|
William E. Coates
Born: December 31, 1946
Died: March 20, 2020
William E. Coates, 73, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born December 31, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Ill., the son of Olin and Vada (Garrison) Coates.
Bill served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Katharine Elizabeth Keyes on May 8, 1971, in Sycamore. Bill worked at Duplex Products, Anaconda Cable and Wire, Century 21, and 3M. He was a Scout Master for Troop 40. Bill enjoyed woodworking, fishing, his Dobermans and Yellow Labs, and spending time with his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine "Kay" Coates of Sycamore; children, Mike (Dawn) Scott, Betsy (Mark) Burton, Thomas Scott; grandchildren, Christopher Scott, Jacob Scott, Jennifer (Zack) Johnson, Amy (Tyler) Pixler, Bradley (Lindsey) Mirotznik; great-grandchildren, Conner, Cody, Anderson Johnson, Isaac and Kiva Mirotznik; sister, Edna Mae Stowe of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Chuck Stowe.
Per his request, his memorial service will be private. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel. Information: 815-895-6589; visit www.olsonfh.com to leave condolences.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020