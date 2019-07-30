|
|
William Finnan
Born: May 28th, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: July 28, 2019; in Rockford, IL
William "Bill" Finnan, 93, of Sycamore, IL, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in Rockford, IL, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28th, 1926, in DeKalb Illinois to Francis and Katherine (Walsh) Finnan. He married Mary Ellen Kessen at St. Mary's Church in DeKalb IL on July 31st 1948, they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Bill worked at General Electric for 40 years working very hard to provide a good life for his wife and children. He served in the U.S. Navy serving time in Europe during World War II. He enjoyed gardening and his wife enjoyed canning, especially his delicious tomatoes. He also was passionate about cars, especially in the later years the classic cars from his youth. He was an active participant in his grandchildren's lives. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church. He will be remembered for his quite strength, generous spirit and sense of humor.
Survivors include his four children, Pamela McMurtrey of Glendale, AZ, James W. (Kristi) Finnan of Rockford IL, Roger (Shannon) Finnan of DeKalb IL, and Jon (Sherrie) Finnan of Maple Park IL; 10 grandchildren, Brian Finnan of Glendale AZ, Shelly (Finnan) Kent of Avondale AZ, Carla (Finnan) Simons of Sycamore, IL, Andrea (Finnan) Sheahan of Sycamore, IL, William "Jamie" Finnan of Phoenix AZ, Zachary Finnan of DeKalb IL, Luke Finnan of DeKalb IL, Michael Finnan of Maple Park, IL, Nikki (Heyob) Schmidt of Sycamore Logan Weaver of DeKalb, IL, and Lindsey (Stover) Weiss of Maple Park, IL as well as 11 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Susan (Duke) Davenport, brother-in-law's Robert Kessen, Richard (Joanne) Kessen, Sister-in-laws Sandy Finnan, Louise Kessen and Carol Kessen.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary; Sisters Sarah Finnan, Kathleen Lindenmayer, Mary Rita (Finnan) Thuestad and Brothers' Francis Finnan, Thomas Finnan, and brother-in-law's Thomas, James, and Gene Kessen, Joe Lindemeyer and sister-in-law's Harriet Finnan, Helen Kessen, David Kessen, and Linda Kessen.
Funeral mass will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the DeKalb American Legion. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a Wake Service at 7:00pm in the Finch Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 9:30 until the time of service at the church.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 30, 2019