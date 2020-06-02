William G. Thomas
Born: Dec. 3, 1925; in Hinsdale, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in Northpoint, MI
Dr. William Garland Thomas (MD), 94, of Northport, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Will was born Dec. 3, 1925 in Hinsdale, Illinois, the son of Roy and Pauline (Grafton) Thomas. He graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in 1943, having been an accomplished athlete and performer in musical theatre productions.
Will began college at the University of Chicago and then served in the U.S. Navy V-12 medical training program at Northwestern University Medical School during WWII. At the University of Chicago, he played Big Ten basketball and once guarded hall of famer George Mikan. After earning his doctorate of medicine and officer's commission, Capt. W.G. Thomas interned at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and then served as a doctor in the U.S. Army in Sendai, Japan, during the Korean War. On April 21, 1951, in Milwaukee, he married Virginia Mildred Lehan, who preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2017.
Dr. Thomas began a general/family medicine practice in Sycamore, Illinois, joining the Elm Street Clinic in 1956 and practicing there and at the Sycamore, DeKalb and Kishwaukee hospitals until 1984. He treated as many as five generations in one family, delivering many babies including babies of women whom he had delivered. He said, "In family practice you are a big part of your patients' lives, sharing their happy moments and all too often, their sad ones." In Sycamore he and Virginia raised five children. He was a member of the Sycamore Community Schools Board of Education for nine years. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, sang in the barbershop chorus, played Old Man's Basketball, was team doctor for high school sports, jogged and participated in 10K races. Will and Virginia made many friends and were active members of the Federated Church, focused on the church's service to the local and greater community.
In 1984, he and Virginia moved to the Thomas family homestead, known as "Beach Home", in Northport, Michigan. He practiced in local medical offices and was on staff at Leelanau Memorial Hospital in Northport and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. He served as medical director of several residential care facilities in the area and the Munson chemical dependency rehabilitation unit, and worked for the National Emergency Service providing coverage at emergency rooms across northern Michigan. After retiring from medical practice he worked as a consultant for the Michigan Disability Determination Service office in Traverse City, retiring fully at age 81.
He and Virginia were active members of Trinity Church in Northport (built by his grandfather and great-grandfather) and founding members and officers of the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Foundation and Northport Area Heritage Association, spending many hours guiding tours of the Northport Area Museum. A passionate expert on local history, he and Virginia participated in the Northport Sesquicentennial celebration in 1999, completing restoration of his grandfather's horse-drawn hearse for the occasion. The hearse now resides in the Museum. He was a proud member of the Eagletown American Legion Post 120 in Peshawbestown, Michigan. He spent many hours managing and organizing golf leagues. He founded his own organization, the Waukazooville Athletic Club and Literary Society, and invited everyone who visited to be members and wear their t-shirts proudly.
He loved sports (especially basketball, baseball and golf), music, old cars, entertaining friends and family, camping and canoe trips, beach fires, working on the beach, following the stock market, and telling stories of history and people's lives. He held and expressed strong beliefs, especially regarding equal rights and helping others, and wrote essays on many topics both serious and light-hearted.
Will is survived by his five children, Priscilla J. Thomas of St. Paul, MN, Roy S. (Susan) Thomas of Odessa, FL, Barry L. (Candice) Thomas of Clemmons, NC, Andrea R. (Richard) Boudah of Northport, and Paul W. Thomas of Chicago, IL; a brother, Philip S. (Henrietta Barnes) Thomas of Northport; ten grandchildren, Jean (Trent Wells) Porter, Robert Porter, William Thomas, Richard (Jennifer) Zakrzewski, Savanna Thomas, Anthony Esquivel, Rosalie Esquivel, Michael Esquivel, Alia Thomas and Zayn Thomas; two great grandchildren, Ethan Zakrzewski and Frederick Porter-Wells, and numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of sixty-five years, Virginia; his siblings, Grafton M. Thomas, Barbara T. Broberg, Roy K. Thomas Jr., Harvey E. Thomas and Martha T. Woodhouse; and great granddaughter, Olive Ofelia Esquivel.
A celebration of Will's life will be announced at a later date. A private family graveside service has been held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Northport Area Heritage Association, P.O. Box 453, Northport, MI 49670.
Please share memories and condolences with Will's family at www.martinson.info
Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.