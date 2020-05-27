William George Haendel
Born: October 3, 1926
Died: May 23, 2020
William George Haendel, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday May 23, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital from complications from pneumonia.
Born October 3, 1926, in West Bend, Wisconsin, the youngest son of Oscar and Elsie (Bastain), William married Marie Louise Wagner on August 20, 1955.
A resident of DeKalb for 59 years, he was a retired Art Professor at Northern Illinois University. His works of art are held in many private collections, as well as several museums in the United states, Europe, and Italy. Early in his career, he attended the Royal College of Art in London England, which lead to his tenure at Northern Illinois University as a Fulbright scholar. As a young adult, he served in WWII and the Korean War. His service provided him with the opportunity to earn a bachelor?s degree from the University of Wisconsin while studying on the GI Bill.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Haendel of Austin, TX, Russell Haendel of DeKalb and Kurt Haendel of San Diego, CA; daughter, Elise (husband, Kerry) Keilman of Bentonville, AR; granddaughters, Amy and Katie Keilman of Bentonville.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marie; his parents; all seven siblings, Robert Haendel, Ermine Haendel (Crass), June Haendel (Runge), Harold Haendel, Harry Haendel, Carl Haendel, and Kathleen Haendel (Yost); and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation and a private family gathering in the celebration of his life will follow his death at a later date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William G. Haendel Memorial Fund, addressed to the Haendel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
