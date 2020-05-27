Mr. Haendel is held in my heart and mind since 1975. Mentor and Sculpture Professor, He is an influence in all areas of my life. A wise, caring and knowledgeable man, also tempered with solid, truthful criticism when needed.



He and I had the same birthday, as well as several other Artists having birthdays within a few days. We always had a "New Year's Baby" party together, as he liked to say we were conceived on New Year's Eve!



As my mentor and professor, he taught me how to work with so many types of equipment. Before classes with him, I thought a band-saw would blow up if I touched it! I learned lost -wax bronze casting from him and never had a casting fail. Without harping on it, but always having it forefront, he taught students to be safety conscious.



And Mr. Haendel taught me welding. This gave me a solid understanding of materials which opened the way for me in life. Through this I was able to get a teaching assistantship in welding and foundry at Northern Illinois University. That led to an instructor position, then on to the University of Wisconsin Madison as an Art instructor. And then on to a career on teaching Industrial Welding at Madison Technical College. In so many ways, I am indebted to him for my success on life.



He was a spectacular Artist, working in many media but rarely showing to others the remarkable breadth and depth of his talents. Lost-wax bronze casting, gold, silver works, large enameled works, cast-paper sculptures. WWII images of soldiers were a popular theme in his work, usually having the appearance of lead soldiers. One that especially stands out for me is a man-life-size paper sculpture of a lead soldier. It was carefully rubbed with graphite (seed slick) to fully appear as a lead soldier. One would never expect this to be cast paper!



Two commissioned pieces of note, using the same cast-paper technique: One was for Bang & Olufsen, a high end luxury Danish consumer electronics company. It was a large "Q" for quality. To find the perfect "Q", he looked through innumerable antique child's blocks. The other cast-paper work that I specially recall is one done for Lloyd's of London. It is a rather large piece, framed. An interesting note about the piece is that the largest figure is the actual doorman at Lloyd's.



The great love of his life, Marie, passed several years before. One could always see the great love they had or each other. Marie had perhaps the largest collection of cookie cutters ever! They adorned the soffit of the kitchen and dinning room. Mr. Haendel made many unique ones for the collection. And when talked of his children, you could hear the fondness and pride in his voice.



Every Christmas, he made a cast paper piece for his cards to send out. Besides being a fine piece of Art in themselves, there were many allusions to current events as well as other symbols. Recipients were challenged to identify all the images and meanings, They were by no means obvious!



There are so many more things to say about Mr. Haendel. So much more. And he was and is always to me Mr. Haendel, never his first name, always in respect.

Valerie Weihman-Rock

Student