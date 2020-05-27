William George Haendel
1926 - 2020
William George Haendel

Born: October 3, 1926

Died: May 23, 2020

William George Haendel, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday May 23, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital from complications from pneumonia.

Born October 3, 1926, in West Bend, Wisconsin, the youngest son of Oscar and Elsie (Bastain), William married Marie Louise Wagner on August 20, 1955.

A resident of DeKalb for 59 years, he was a retired Art Professor at Northern Illinois University. His works of art are held in many private collections, as well as several museums in the United states, Europe, and Italy. Early in his career, he attended the Royal College of Art in London England, which lead to his tenure at Northern Illinois University as a Fulbright scholar. As a young adult, he served in WWII and the Korean War. His service provided him with the opportunity to earn a bachelor?s degree from the University of Wisconsin while studying on the GI Bill.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Haendel of Austin, TX, Russell Haendel of DeKalb and Kurt Haendel of San Diego, CA; daughter, Elise (husband, Kerry) Keilman of Bentonville, AR; granddaughters, Amy and Katie Keilman of Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marie; his parents; all seven siblings, Robert Haendel, Ermine Haendel (Crass), June Haendel (Runge), Harold Haendel, Harry Haendel, Carl Haendel, and Kathleen Haendel (Yost); and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation and a private family gathering in the celebration of his life will follow his death at a later date this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William G. Haendel Memorial Fund, addressed to the Haendel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 26, 2020
Butch Stutes
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family.
David & Mary Haendel
Family
May 26, 2020
Bill was a good friend over the years. I was his student in the early 60's. Later, when Bill visited NYC, he stayed with us. His stories were priceless. My wife Alice and I are privileged to have been his friend.
Daniel Singletary
Friend
May 26, 2020
Bill was a true mentor in every sense. He taught me as much about life as he did with scuplture. Bill was a realist, which is something everyone in college needs a bit of. He was a good friend that will be missed.
Terry Beckman
Friend
May 25, 2020
Rest In Peace. Peace be with the family members left behind.
Cindy Flood
Friend
May 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Maletto
Family
May 24, 2020
Mr. Haendel is held in my heart and mind since 1975. Mentor and Sculpture Professor, He is an influence in all areas of my life. A wise, caring and knowledgeable man, also tempered with solid, truthful criticism when needed.

He and I had the same birthday, as well as several other Artists having birthdays within a few days. We always had a "New Year's Baby" party together, as he liked to say we were conceived on New Year's Eve!

As my mentor and professor, he taught me how to work with so many types of equipment. Before classes with him, I thought a band-saw would blow up if I touched it! I learned lost -wax bronze casting from him and never had a casting fail. Without harping on it, but always having it forefront, he taught students to be safety conscious.

And Mr. Haendel taught me welding. This gave me a solid understanding of materials which opened the way for me in life. Through this I was able to get a teaching assistantship in welding and foundry at Northern Illinois University. That led to an instructor position, then on to the University of Wisconsin Madison as an Art instructor. And then on to a career on teaching Industrial Welding at Madison Technical College. In so many ways, I am indebted to him for my success on life.

He was a spectacular Artist, working in many media but rarely showing to others the remarkable breadth and depth of his talents. Lost-wax bronze casting, gold, silver works, large enameled works, cast-paper sculptures. WWII images of soldiers were a popular theme in his work, usually having the appearance of lead soldiers. One that especially stands out for me is a man-life-size paper sculpture of a lead soldier. It was carefully rubbed with graphite (seed slick) to fully appear as a lead soldier. One would never expect this to be cast paper!

Two commissioned pieces of note, using the same cast-paper technique: One was for Bang & Olufsen, a high end luxury Danish consumer electronics company. It was a large "Q" for quality. To find the perfect "Q", he looked through innumerable antique child's blocks. The other cast-paper work that I specially recall is one done for Lloyd's of London. It is a rather large piece, framed. An interesting note about the piece is that the largest figure is the actual doorman at Lloyd's.

The great love of his life, Marie, passed several years before. One could always see the great love they had or each other. Marie had perhaps the largest collection of cookie cutters ever! They adorned the soffit of the kitchen and dinning room. Mr. Haendel made many unique ones for the collection. And when talked of his children, you could hear the fondness and pride in his voice.

Every Christmas, he made a cast paper piece for his cards to send out. Besides being a fine piece of Art in themselves, there were many allusions to current events as well as other symbols. Recipients were challenged to identify all the images and meanings, They were by no means obvious!

There are so many more things to say about Mr. Haendel. So much more. And he was and is always to me Mr. Haendel, never his first name, always in respect.
Valerie Weihman-Rock
Student
