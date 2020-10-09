1/1
William H. "Bill" Fisher Jr.
1947 - 2020
William H. 'Bill' Fisher Jr.

Born: December 27, 1947; Long Beach, California

Died: October 5, 2020; Elgin

ELGIN – William H. "Bill" Fisher Jr., 72, of Elgin, Ill., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin.

Born Dec. 27, 1947, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of William H. Fisher Sr. and Mabel Ann (Carson) Fisher, Bill married Barbara Eland. He worked as a fork-lift driver for Print Pack in Elgin for 25-plus years. Bill also loved to play golf with his friends, talk to his family on the phone and he loved his two daughters dearly.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Susan Ramme and Michelle (Jennings) Smith; stepchildren, Lori (Alan) Eubanks, Joan Chavez, Sharon (Zee) Mansour, Donna (Don) Dary, Rob (Michele) Dobrowolski, Harry Dobrowolski, and Paul Johnson; grandchildren, Kyle, Stephanie, Shawn, and Kayla; many great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Norma (Don) Allen, Margaret Cassidy, Robert (Mike) Fisher and Gene Radin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Kevin Cassidy.

A celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, Kirkland, 815-522-3563.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
