William H. 'Bill' Fisher Jr.



Born: December 27, 1947; Long Beach, California



Died: October 5, 2020; Elgin



ELGIN – William H. "Bill" Fisher Jr., 72, of Elgin, Ill., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin.



Born Dec. 27, 1947, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of William H. Fisher Sr. and Mabel Ann (Carson) Fisher, Bill married Barbara Eland. He worked as a fork-lift driver for Print Pack in Elgin for 25-plus years. Bill also loved to play golf with his friends, talk to his family on the phone and he loved his two daughters dearly.



Bill is survived by his daughters, Susan Ramme and Michelle (Jennings) Smith; stepchildren, Lori (Alan) Eubanks, Joan Chavez, Sharon (Zee) Mansour, Donna (Don) Dary, Rob (Michele) Dobrowolski, Harry Dobrowolski, and Paul Johnson; grandchildren, Kyle, Stephanie, Shawn, and Kayla; many great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Norma (Don) Allen, Margaret Cassidy, Robert (Mike) Fisher and Gene Radin.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Kevin Cassidy.



A celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, Kirkland, 815-522-3563.





