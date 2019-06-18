William John Robert West, Jr.



Born: March 3, 2004; in DeKalb, IL



Died: June 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



William John Robert West, Jr., 15, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb.



Born March 3, 2004, in DeKalb, Billy was the son of William and Jennifer (Woolbright) West, Sr.



A very compassionate young man, Billy cared for everyone, especially those who took the time to know him well, and was loved in return by many-he will be missed by all of his classmates at Sycamore High School, especially those at lunch time. He loved his teachers, especially the ladies, always taking the time to tell them how nice they looked.



He adored his sister, who says, "Love you, Bro Bro!" Billy loved fishing with his father and scaring his mother. He loved his animals, bowling and, of course, his X-Box. Billy always took the time to make sure that everyone else was doing well, and to compliment someone and make them feel better about themselves. He was always smiling, always waving, and telling everyone to "have a great day!"



He is survived by his parents, William and Jennifer West, Sr.; sister, Xailia, and her cat, Horatio; grandparents, Diana West, his "G-Ma," William R. (Angie Faas) West, Terri and Charlie Slone, and Michael and Debbie Woolbright; great-grandfather, Carlos Woolbright; great-grandmother, Mitsuko Wilson; uncle, Dustin West, and Dustin's dog, Mak; aunts, Madison Woolbright and Cassie Woolbright; his beloved dogs, Emma and Shiela; and his cats, Juanita, Izzy and Smoky.



He was predeceased by his great-grandparents, Sandra June Woolbright and Edwin L. Wilson.



The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of cut floral arrangements, the family would appreciate flowering garden plants that will be planted in a tribute garden for Billy.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589.



