William Kerwin

William Kerwin

Born: May 3, 1928

Died: May 18, 2019

William "Bill" Kerwin, of Watauga, Texas, formerly of Imboden, Arkansas, and Sycamore, IL passed away in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Bill was born on May 3, 1928, in DeKalb, Illinois, to William Joseph Kerwin and Myrtle Wilton Kerwin.

On May 12, 1947, Bill married the love of his life, Helen Phillips. They were married for seventy-two years.

Bill was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, co-worker, and friend.

Bill proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy, receiving many awards.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Kerwin and Myrtle Wilton Kerwin; and brother, Ronald Kerwin.

Bill is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Helen Phillips Kerwin; sons, Ron (Debbie) Kerwin, of Watauga, Texas, and Bill (Janelle Severson) Kerwin, of Mead, Colorado; sister, Barb Gampfer, of Sycamore, Illinois; grandchildren, Andrea (Daniel) Kerwin-Armstrong, of Euless, Texas, Jennifer Kerwin, of Fort Worth, Texas, Jessica (Patrick) Moss, of Dixon, Illinois, and Billy Kerwin, of Davenport, Iowa; and great grandchildren, Jenna Armstrong, Jamison Moss, and Aaron Moss.

All services for Bill Kerwin were held at the First Baptist Church, 405 Hwy 63, Imboden, Arkansas, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Frank Casillas, officiating. Burial followed in the Hope Cemetery, in Imboden.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 12, 2019
