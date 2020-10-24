William Lee Sanders
Born: May 20, 1941; in Detroit, MI
Died: October 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
William Lee "Bill" Sanders was born May 20th, 1941, in Detroit Michigan, the only son of Henry Buchanan Sanders and Martha Jane (Ford) Sanders. Bill passed away peacefully at home in DeKalb, Illinois on October 21, 2020. He married Marilyn L. Ekhoff in Woodworth, Illinois on August 19, 1962.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his daughter Jodi Lyn Trinkle on September 6, 2011.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; one daughter, Julie Ann Golaszewski of Cissna Park, Illinois; one son-in-law, Roger Lee Trinkle of Mahomet, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Kyle William Trinkle of Mahomet, Illinois, Derek Louis Trinkle of Antioch, Tennessee, and Shelby Jane Garrison of Kingman, Arizona.
Bill "Coach" Sanders was a lifelong educator, beginning his teaching and coaching career in Cissna Park, Illinois in 1964 and retiring in 2010 as a student teacher supervisor and instructor for Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. During his 46 years, Bill was also an assistant principal in Canton, Illinois and principal at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb, Illinois. Throughout his teaching, coaching, and administrative years, Bill was honored with many awards and served on local, state and national committees. One of his greatest honors was being inducted into the IBCA Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 1989. Bill was very active in his church and loved playing golf with his friends and family.
Visitation will be from 3 :00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a private service following.
Another Visitation and Burial will take place in Cissna Park, Illinois. The Visitation will be held at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, Illinois on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William Lee Sanders Memorial Fund, addressed to the Sanders Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115 or Unity Hospice of Western Illinois or Cissna Park Sports Boosters.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.