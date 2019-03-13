Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wesselhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee Wesselhoff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Lee Wesselhoff Obituary
William Lee Wesselhoff

Born: May 24, 1954

Died: March 7, 2019

William Lee Wesselhoff, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on March 7, 2019.

William "Bill" was born in Moline IL on May 24, 1954 to Nancy (Dingler) Wesselhoff and John "Jack" Wesselhoff. He attended grammar school at the Lab School in DeKalb and was a 1972 DHS graduate. He served actively in the U.S.Navy from 1973-75 and was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves in 1979. He attended Kishwaukee College and NIU graduating from them with an associate degree and Bachelor's in Journalism, respectively. Bill was known as a newspaper man having dedicated his life's work to journalism. His body of work included careers at Sycamore News, The Daily Chronicle ('82-'97), The Burlington Hawkeye, The Florida Times Union, and The Kings Bay Periscope. The majority of his work was editorial and dedicated to his beloved local sports beat. In 1982 he won the Illinois Investigative Reporter of the Year by United Press International for his work on uncovering a local, fraudulent headstone scheme.

He was an baseball fan, particularly of the White Sox. He had fond memories of playing in a 16" softball league.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Heather (Ethan) Bakken; granddaughter, Katherine; brother, David Wesselhoff; dear friend, Bob (Vicki) Favre; dear friend, Jim Matekaitis; cousins, Mazie and Sam Ruzic; Aunt Carol (Bob) Jerman; Aunt Lois Dellinger; and many others who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nancy Wesselhoff; and his brother, Gregory Wesselhoff.

A small private ceremony will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the summer in DeKalb-date pending.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.