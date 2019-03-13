William Lee Wesselhoff



Born: May 24, 1954



Died: March 7, 2019



William Lee Wesselhoff, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on March 7, 2019.



William "Bill" was born in Moline IL on May 24, 1954 to Nancy (Dingler) Wesselhoff and John "Jack" Wesselhoff. He attended grammar school at the Lab School in DeKalb and was a 1972 DHS graduate. He served actively in the U.S.Navy from 1973-75 and was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves in 1979. He attended Kishwaukee College and NIU graduating from them with an associate degree and Bachelor's in Journalism, respectively. Bill was known as a newspaper man having dedicated his life's work to journalism. His body of work included careers at Sycamore News, The Daily Chronicle ('82-'97), The Burlington Hawkeye, The Florida Times Union, and The Kings Bay Periscope. The majority of his work was editorial and dedicated to his beloved local sports beat. In 1982 he won the Illinois Investigative Reporter of the Year by United Press International for his work on uncovering a local, fraudulent headstone scheme.



He was an baseball fan, particularly of the White Sox. He had fond memories of playing in a 16" softball league.



Bill is survived by his daughter, Heather (Ethan) Bakken; granddaughter, Katherine; brother, David Wesselhoff; dear friend, Bob (Vicki) Favre; dear friend, Jim Matekaitis; cousins, Mazie and Sam Ruzic; Aunt Carol (Bob) Jerman; Aunt Lois Dellinger; and many others who loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nancy Wesselhoff; and his brother, Gregory Wesselhoff.



A small private ceremony will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the summer in DeKalb-date pending. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019