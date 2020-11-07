William McCague ShearerBorn: June 24, 1926Died: November 4, 2020William M. Shearer, 94, of DeKalb, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital. The only child of Arlie and Bertha Shearer, he was born June 24, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio. He married Margaret Gaskill in 1954 in Hastings, MI. She passed away in 1993. He married Pauline Gulstine in 1997 who passed away in 2017.Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy at several Air Training Centers in the United States and on an aircraft carrier. After the war, he earned degrees at Indiana University, Western Michigan University, and the University of Denver.In 1954 he taught at what was then the State Teachers College in Minot, North Dakota before receiving his PhD from the University of Denver and then joining the faculty at Northern Illinois University in 1958 where he stayed until his retirement in 1993. During his tenure at NIU he received the university's Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and received research fellowship awards in Speech and Hearing Science from the National Institutes of Health for yearlong sabbatical leaves to attend Stanford Medical School and the University of Florida. Contributions to his field included authoring three textbooks and 24 published articles on a variety of subjects including stuttering, voice disorders, and anatomy.Bill is remembered for his sense of humor, puttering on his '53 MG, riding his horse Marshmallow, and his legendary peanut butter and martini parties. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, wood carving, and oil painting.He is survived by his daughters Anne Gemma of Colorado Springs, CO, Sarah (Todd) McGregor of Landenberg, PA, his step-children, Lisa (Greg) Hultgren of Decorah, IA, Tim (Kris) Gulstine of St Charles, IL, Laurie (Tom) Chilton of Scottsdale, AZ, and Pauline (Roger) Miller of Rockford, IL. His grandchildren include Claire McGregor (Josh Forstater), Colleen McGregor (Nate Jaffe), and great granddaughter, Margaret Forstater, and step-grandchildren Isabela Rosales, Anna Gulstine, Evan Gulstine, Laura (David) Bedell, Emma Gulstine, Josh Chilton, and Elizabeth Chilton.Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of DeKalb. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.