1/1
William Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Phillips

Born: June 24, 1940; in Calgary, Alberta

Died: October 20, 2020; in Westminster, CO

Bill Phillips, 80, formerly of DeKalb County, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Westminster, Colorado.

Born June 24, 1940, in Calgary, Alberta, the son of William A. M. and Mary I. (nee Madge) Phillips, he married Mary Evelyn Phillips (nee Arthur) on September 4, 1965, in DeKalb, IL.

A 1958 graduate of Western Canada High School in Calgary, Alberta, he was a member of the Track and Field team. After high school, he served as a missionary in Mexico with Christian Literature Crusades. Bill graduated from Emmaus Bible School in Oak Park, IL, in Biblical Studies where he met his wife. Then he graduated from Judson College in 1993 with a B.A. in History.

Bill worked at the General Electric plant in DeKalb from 1970 until 1991 as a Production Supervisor. He was well regarded by those he supervised, even with his off-the-wall , sense of humor. One day, a new employee approached him, looking for her job location. Upon finding out that he was one of the supervisors, she asked if he was the "nice supervisor" or the "difficult supervisor." Without skipping a beat, he said "I'm the difficult one" and let out a huge laugh. He also worked for GTE then AG Systems in Genoa, Illinois.

He was a long time member of First Baptist Church, DeKalb, IL where he served as a Deacon for many years. With his wife, he led many children's ministries such as Children's Church, Gideon Boys and the annual Day Camp. For several years, he taught weekly Bible lessons on WLBK for First Baptist Church's Sunday School of the Air in addition to teaching adult Sunday School. He also served as church librarian and he helped the church historians with their research, particularly pertaining to 1844-1866. In the community, he was active in AYSO as a coach and referee. He was known for his love of books and gardening. He particularly enjoyed studying theology and history and many books of his collection were donated to the Emmaus Bible College Library. Bill's values of friendliness, companionship and redemption shaped his life.

He is survived by his children: Suzanne (John Stuart) of Brevard County, Florida; Timothy (Carol) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Bethany (Matt Macarus) of Thornton, Colorado; and Nathan (Jill) of Tehachapi, California; twelve grandchildren; brothers Wilf, Fred and Gordon, all of Calgary, Alberta; sister Mary Louise Lapish of Alix, Alberta; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Mary Evelyn; by his grandson, Kieran Stuart; niece, Candice Lapish; and his brother, James Phillips.

Graveside Services will be held at the Ohio Grove Cemetery, Sycamore, IL on Saturday October 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wm. D. Phillips Memorial Fund, sent in care of Anderson Funeral Home, PO. Box 605,2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved