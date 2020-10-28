William Phillips
Born: June 24, 1940; in Calgary, Alberta
Died: October 20, 2020; in Westminster, CO
Bill Phillips, 80, formerly of DeKalb County, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Westminster, Colorado.
Born June 24, 1940, in Calgary, Alberta, the son of William A. M. and Mary I. (nee Madge) Phillips, he married Mary Evelyn Phillips (nee Arthur) on September 4, 1965, in DeKalb, IL.
A 1958 graduate of Western Canada High School in Calgary, Alberta, he was a member of the Track and Field team. After high school, he served as a missionary in Mexico with Christian Literature Crusades. Bill graduated from Emmaus Bible School in Oak Park, IL, in Biblical Studies where he met his wife. Then he graduated from Judson College in 1993 with a B.A. in History.
Bill worked at the General Electric plant in DeKalb from 1970 until 1991 as a Production Supervisor. He was well regarded by those he supervised, even with his off-the-wall , sense of humor. One day, a new employee approached him, looking for her job location. Upon finding out that he was one of the supervisors, she asked if he was the "nice supervisor" or the "difficult supervisor." Without skipping a beat, he said "I'm the difficult one" and let out a huge laugh. He also worked for GTE then AG Systems in Genoa, Illinois.
He was a long time member of First Baptist Church, DeKalb, IL where he served as a Deacon for many years. With his wife, he led many children's ministries such as Children's Church, Gideon Boys and the annual Day Camp. For several years, he taught weekly Bible lessons on WLBK for First Baptist Church's Sunday School of the Air in addition to teaching adult Sunday School. He also served as church librarian and he helped the church historians with their research, particularly pertaining to 1844-1866. In the community, he was active in AYSO as a coach and referee. He was known for his love of books and gardening. He particularly enjoyed studying theology and history and many books of his collection were donated to the Emmaus Bible College Library. Bill's values of friendliness, companionship and redemption shaped his life.
He is survived by his children: Suzanne (John Stuart) of Brevard County, Florida; Timothy (Carol) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Bethany (Matt Macarus) of Thornton, Colorado; and Nathan (Jill) of Tehachapi, California; twelve grandchildren; brothers Wilf, Fred and Gordon, all of Calgary, Alberta; sister Mary Louise Lapish of Alix, Alberta; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Mary Evelyn; by his grandson, Kieran Stuart; niece, Candice Lapish; and his brother, James Phillips.
Graveside Services will be held at the Ohio Grove Cemetery, Sycamore, IL on Saturday October 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Edwards officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wm. D. Phillips Memorial Fund, sent in care of Anderson Funeral Home, PO. Box 605,2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.