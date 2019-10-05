Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Foursquare Church
210 Grove St.
DeKalb, IL
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Foursquare Church
210 Grove St.
DeKalb, IL
William r. Payne


1931 - 2019
William r. Payne Obituary
William R. Payne

Born: December 12, 1931; in Herrin, IL

Died: September 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

William R. Payne, 87, passed away Friday, 9/27/19, in DeKalb, Illinois. He was born 12/12/31, the son of Daniel and Daisy Payne, in Herrin, Illinois.

He was a machinist at Illinois Tool Works for many years before retiring. He loved the Lord and his family.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Cheryl R. Payne, his daughter Diane Novotny (Joseph) Novotny, grandchildren Mindy Richter, (Dan) Richter, Rod Wienke, Angela Lang. Also survived by great-grandaughters, Violet Kleppetsch and Madeline Lang.

William was preceded in death by his daughter, Dena Kay Eder and all 15 of his siblings.

A memorial is planned for Sunday, October 20. A time of fellowship will be at 2:00P.M. followed by the service at 2:30P.M. It will be held at Foursquare Church 210 Grove St., DeKalb, Illinois, 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
