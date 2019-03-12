Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
William Rock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 Pine Street
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rock


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Rock Obituary
William Rock

Born: April 3, 1945

Died: March 8, 2019

William (Bill) Rock passed on peacefully at Kishwaukee Hospital March 8, 2019 after a brave battle with COPD. Born April 3, 1945, Bill was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1963 where he was a member of the varsity wrestling team. Bill earned his Associates Degree from Elgin Community College while tending bar in the DeKalb area, eventually managing DeKalb's Eagles Club followed by over 20 years employment at NIU's Building Services. An avid follower of NIU's Huskies as well as Chicago's Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. Bill, also, fervently contributed to many charities and missions over the years. Bill was a well known pool, billiards and bridge player.

Bill was preceded in death by Ruth & Eugene Rock (parents), and brother, John Rock. He is survived by siblings, Anne, Kathryn (Burdick), Margaret (Lachance), James, Virginia, Laura (Drezner), Liz (Stefinsky (Rick), and Pat (Deiss (Steve). Bill is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jenanne Rock (Ben Loftus), Stephanie Burdick, Colleen Burdick, Jason LaChance (Kristen), Christopher Rock, Jonathan Rock, Gianina Guillot, Maranda Drezner, Jennifer Wisser (Steve), Richard Stefinsky, Timothy Stefinsky, (Christine); Rachel (Jeff), Michael Deiss, and Meagan Deiss; great nieces and nephews, Owen, Kaitlin, and Aiden Loftus, Connor Burdick, Sarah Williams, Ella and Jack Lachance, Katie and Courtney Wisser and Madilyn Orkfritz.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Cremation will follow, with burial of cremated remains on Saturday, March 23, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tampico, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday , March 14, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William E. Rock Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rock Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now