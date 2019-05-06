William Thomas Burke



Born: January 18, 1942; in Los Angeles, CA



Died: April 29, 2019; in Mansfield, TX



William Thomas Burke (Underwood) age 77, passed away April 29, 2019 in Mansfield Texas. Bill was born January 18, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. He attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school of Sycamore and graduated from Sycamore High School in 1959. He served in the United States Air Force for 8 1/2 years and was honorably discharged in 1967. After retiring from the Air Force, he was employed by McDonald Douglas in St. Louis, MO then became an air traffic controller. He finished his career delivering new trucks, nationwide, for Vactor Manufacturing in 2019. Bill was a 50-year member in good standing of BPO Elks.



Bill enjoyed NASCAR, delivering trucks around the country, and spending time with his family. He was looking forward to attending his 60th class reunion for Sycamore High school in June of this year and attending his granddaughter's wedding in July. Bill and Jan would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2019.



Bill is survived by his wife, Janice Lynn Burke (Davis) from Dekalb, his siblings Sandy Underwood, Mike Underwood (Leslie), Mary Curran (Dan), Barbara Burke, and Catherine Sears (William), his daughter Kari Summers (Danny) and his grandchildren Zachary Summers (David Shaver) Katie Summers and Tyler Burke.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents Marjorie and Miles Underwood, and Thomas Burke and his son Douglas James Burke.



Bill's wish is that "in lieu of flowers or a memorial please give your kids and family a big hug."



There are no funeral services. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary