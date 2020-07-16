William Thomas Greenwell
Born: August 30, 1942; in DeKalb, IL
Died: July 13, 2020; in Byron, IL
William Thomas Greenwell, age 77, a lifelong resident of Shabbona, IL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Generations at Neighbors in Byron, IL. He was born on August 30, 1942 in DeKalb, IL the son of Lawrence and Edna (Runion) Greenwell.
Tom was united in marriage on June 3, 1972 to the former Patricia Drury and they spent the next 48 years happily together. Tom was a member of the United Church of Christ in Shabbona, IL. He was the owner, for many years, of Tom Greenwell Small Engine Repair in Shabbona, IL. He served as a past Governor of Lions Club District 1-J and was serving as the President of the Fireman's Board in Shabbona, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Trish Greenwell of Shabbona, IL; his children, Barrie (Judy) Greenwell of Kingston, IL, James (Kimberly) Greenwell of Crystal Lake, IL, Boyd (Marcie) Greenwell of Hillcrest, IL, and Nicole (Michael) Wallace of Kingsport, TN; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Edna Greenwell; his brother Roy Greenwell and a brother in infancy.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 E. Garfield St., Waterman, IL with Pastor Jim Allen officiating.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, Waterman, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 815-264-3362.