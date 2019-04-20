William E. Whaley



Born: May 26, 1931; in Sterling, IL



Died: April 17, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



William E. Whaley, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



He was born May 26, 1931, in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Leslie and Carla (Olson) Whaley. William was first married to Rose Carpenter on February 16, 1952 and later married Karen (Sechrest) Brown on August 15, 1981.



William was a veteran of the US Air Force. He owned and operated his own machine shop. He was a member of Sycamore United Methodist Church and DeKalb Elks Lodge. William was an avid Cub fan, loved to garden, and was a grill master. When he was younger he enjoyed fishing and hunting. His favorite thing was to brag about his grandkids and watching them play sports.



He is survived by his wife, Karen; his seven children, Kathy (Scott) Wilkinson, William (Ann) Whaley, Jr., Kim (Ron) Boyer, Corrine (Bill) Slindee, John Whaley, Charles (Marie) Brown, Robin (Tom) Franklin; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy, Bette, Helen; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Richard Carter.He was preceded in death by four sisters; four brothers; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.



The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Avenue in Sycamore, with the Rev. Dan Swinson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William E. Whaley Memorial Fund, addressed to the Whaley Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019