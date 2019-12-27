|
Wilma C. Wells
Born: August 1, 1929
Died: December 1, 2019
Wilma C. Wells (Albrecht), 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on December 1, 2019 with loving sons and caregiver at her side in Henderson, NV.
She was born August 1, 1929 in Champaign, IL and after marriage to Harold P. Wells (Professor Emeritus and PRIDE Hall of Fame in Kinesiology @ NIU, 1964 - 1988) lived in Socorro, NM, DeKalb, IL, Albuquerque, NM, and finally in Henderson, NV since 2003.
She and H. P. raised five boys, sons Danny, Jeff and Drew along with Thai boys Bancha and Krisada Kampanat.
She always had a full meal prepared, clean uniforms for her athletic boys, and a loud supportive voice at sports contests.
She was preceded in death by her husband (1996) and eldest son (2018). She enjoyed her time traveling on cruises (Alaska, Panama Canal, and Mediterranean), playing her nickel video poker at local casinos and sharing stories and time together with sorority sisters (Beta Sigma Phi).
She is survived by sons Jeff (Carolyn), and Drew (Tracie), grandchildren Ryan (Jacqueline), Ben, Hannah, Katie and Zachary, along with great grandchildren Emily and Evan.
Services will be held in the summer of 2020 in Santa Fe, NM with interment at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In remembrance of Wilma's life, the family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, support of the Harold P. Wells Scholarship Fund be considered: donations may be made at DeKalb County Community Foundation dekalbccf.org
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019