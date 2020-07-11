Yonne Margaret Baker
Born: September 19, 1928; in Dekalb, IL
Died: June 24, 2020; in Olathe, KS
Yonne Margaret Baker, 91, of Olathe, KS, (formerly of Aurora, Illinois) passed away on June 24, 2020 at Homestead of Olathe.
She was born on September 19, 1928 to William and Margaret (George) Montavon at Dekalb, IL.
On May 9, 1953 in DeKalb, IL she married Richard Baker and they made their home in Aurora, IL. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, and she enjoyed hunting for garage sales and taking walks.
She is survived by her children Michael (Doris) Baker, Scott (Jan) Baker, Julie Baker-Caplan, Laurel Baker, Sharon (Rob) Ragusin, and Michelle (Gary) Fogle. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Shirley D'Ascoli, and many nieces and nephews.
Yonne was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, her husband Richard, a granddaughter, Jennifer, their son Mark and his wife, Laurie.
Services will be held Friday July 31st, at Dieterle Memorial Home, in Montgomery Il. There will be a visitation from 11:00am-12:30 pm and a prayer service from 12:30-1pm in the Chapel, followed with a luncheon hosted by their children. All are welcome.
In addition, a graveside service will be held for both Richard and Yonne on Saturday August 1st, 10:00am at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery Il, anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
.