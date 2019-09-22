|
|
Dr. A Tom Petropulos age 69 of Palos Hills, IL, died peacefully Wednesday evening September 18th, 2019, outside by his beloved garden with family at his side. Loving husband of Katherine Petropulos for over 35 years. Loving father of Elliot, Peter, Steven, and Yanni. Dear brother of Georgia (Tom) Christopoulos, the late Patricia (Aleko) Loukas, and Anastasia (George) Georgiopoulos. Devoted son of the late Elias and Maria Petropulos. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. "Athanasios", as he was born, grew up a subsistence farmer in a mountain village in southern Greece. He grew up loving the land, his horses, the food he grew, and the hard work it all required. He carried these loves with him when he immigrated to America alongside his family at age 18. Days after arriving, he was working and learning English in school. Tom grew to admire America and talked about the "American fairness" that recognized his hard work. His relentless focus and desire led him to be accepted to medical school four years later, eventually becoming one of the first cardiac electrophysiologists in Chicago. He founded the Christ Hospital program of cardiac electrophysiology and the group, Consultants in Cardiology and Electrophysiology. Tom grew the group from a single physician into an 11-physician practice with 70 employees that continues his guiding principle of treating patients as if they are family members, with the utmost care and respect. He cherished his patient practice and emphasized ethical, non-wasteful, medical care. Tom loved the education that shaped his life. He encouraged and promoted education with his time, resources, and many philanthropic endeavors, inspiring those around him to succeed. His humility in his battle with ALS was inspirational. When asked, "Why did it have to be you" he replied in kind "why not me?". He faced the challenge of his illness as he did his life, with honesty and bravery. May his spirit of love, learning, hard work, patient care, and philanthropy carry on through those he touched.
Visitation will take place Monday, September 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m. at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Illinois 60465. There will also be visitation Tuesday morning at Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment following at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all funeral arrangements. For more info please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 and www.Orricofuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 22, 2019