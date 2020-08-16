Adelaido P. Martinez. Age 81. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Born in La Cancion, Leon Guanajuato, Mexico immigrated to Weslaco, Texas as a child. Retired after 45 years of service from Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant. Husband of the late Socorro Angel. Father of Graciela Reyes, Amelia Gilmore, Oscar, Armando, Jose Martinez, Yolanda Acosta, Salvador, Rafael and Jimmy Martinez. Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Son of the late Nuncia nee Perez and Sefarino Martinez Sr. Brother of Alfredo Martinez, Avelina (Guadalupe) Rivera, the late Jesus Martinez, Sefarino Martinez Jr, and Severania Martinez. Uncle and friend of many. Burial services were held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.