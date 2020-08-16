May he rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the Martinez family. Sorry I am not able to attend services but I have nice memories of my uncle when I got to visit him in Chicago Heights with my dad Seferino. I also really appreciated tio Adelaido attending my wedding with his late wife Socorro in 1994. I remember his laugh and jokes and he said he looked like Mexican Danny devito. I will cherish all the stories he told me and my late husband Saul Mancera. Now he will be with him and my dad Sefe and loved ones in heaven. Love from Bertha Alicia Mancera Martinez.

Bertha A Mancera

