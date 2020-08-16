1/1
Adelaido P. Martinez
Adelaido P. Martinez. Age 81. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Born in La Cancion, Leon Guanajuato, Mexico immigrated to Weslaco, Texas as a child. Retired after 45 years of service from Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant. Husband of the late Socorro Angel. Father of Graciela Reyes, Amelia Gilmore, Oscar, Armando, Jose Martinez, Yolanda Acosta, Salvador, Rafael and Jimmy Martinez. Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Son of the late Nuncia nee Perez and Sefarino Martinez Sr. Brother of Alfredo Martinez, Avelina (Guadalupe) Rivera, the late Jesus Martinez, Sefarino Martinez Jr, and Severania Martinez. Uncle and friend of many. Burial services were held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Burial
Assumption Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
August 15, 2020
May he rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the Martinez family. Sorry I am not able to attend services but I have nice memories of my uncle when I got to visit him in Chicago Heights with my dad Seferino. I also really appreciated tio Adelaido attending my wedding with his late wife Socorro in 1994. I remember his laugh and jokes and he said he looked like Mexican Danny devito. I will cherish all the stories he told me and my late husband Saul Mancera. Now he will be with him and my dad Sefe and loved ones in heaven. Love from Bertha Alicia Mancera Martinez.
Bertha A Mancera
Family
