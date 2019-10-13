Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Services
Adele Dzierwa
1918 - 2019
Adele Dzierwa Obituary
Adele Dzierwa, nee Stojak, age 100, of Orland Park, IL formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Dzierwa. Dear sister of the late Claire ( late Anton "Tony" ) Yadron, the late Fran (late Frank) Pniewski, the late Ted (Mary) Stojak, the late Julius (Bernice) Stojak, and the late Chester Stojak. Loving aunt and great-aunt to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Adam and Monica Stojak. Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 A.M. directly at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 E. 170th St. South Holland, IL, with Rev. Anthony Talarico officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home - South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
