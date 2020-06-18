Agnes Berbig (nee Newhuis), age 95, passed away on June 15, 2020, long-time resident of Crete, IL. Beloved wife of the late Alfred 2009. Loving mother of Barbara Rambo and late Donald (2010) Berbig. Cherished grandmother of Lisa (Troy) Zaharis, Jason (Jenny) Berbig and Alysia (Luke) Lambert; great-grandmother of five. Agnes worked as a cashier for Seehausen Grocery Store in Crete for many years.
Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Visitation & Service Friday, June 19th, from 10AM until time of service at 11AM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Internment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 18, 2020.