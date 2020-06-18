Agnes Berbig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Berbig (nee Newhuis), age 95, passed away on June 15, 2020, long-time resident of Crete, IL. Beloved wife of the late Alfred 2009. Loving mother of Barbara Rambo and late Donald (2010) Berbig. Cherished grandmother of Lisa (Troy) Zaharis, Jason (Jenny) Berbig and Alysia (Luke) Lambert; great-grandmother of five. Agnes worked as a cashier for Seehausen Grocery Store in Crete for many years.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation & Service Friday, June 19th, from 10AM until time of service at 11AM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Internment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved