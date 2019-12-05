Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
For more information about
Agnes Krug
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
540 Oak Park Ave
Beecher, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Krug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes M. Krug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes M. Krug Obituary
Agnes M. Krug, nee Durrance, age 87 of Beecher, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of John E. Krug. Loving mother of Jacqueline Crotty, Charles (Linda) Krug, Sandra (Dennis) Wagner and Gail (Barry) Crews. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by siblings Jewel, Louise and Alvin. Agnes will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church - 540 Oak Park Ave, Beecher, IL with Pastor Rock officiating. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and website at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Download Now