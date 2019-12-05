|
Agnes M. Krug, nee Durrance, age 87 of Beecher, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of John E. Krug. Loving mother of Jacqueline Crotty, Charles (Linda) Krug, Sandra (Dennis) Wagner and Gail (Barry) Crews. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by siblings Jewel, Louise and Alvin. Agnes will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church - 540 Oak Park Ave, Beecher, IL with Pastor Rock officiating. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and website at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019