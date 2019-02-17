Dear Alan (AJ) Brach 5/19/1981 - 2/18/2012February 18th is 7 years ago we suddenly loss you...our hearts remain heavy and so very sad. You are missed every moment of every day by each of us and it hurts so very much knowing you are not here. You left each of us with an emptiness that no one could ever fill. Your smile, humor, naughtiness and all the love we shared will always be sincerely remembered and cherished. Although we have had family celebrations over the past years they have been incomplete because you are not there.Alan, we love you so, and wish more than anything you were here. All our love always Dad, Mom, April, Amber, Adam, Mike and your niece, Elise Lorraine Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019